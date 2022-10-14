After all it’s back to Dundalk Gaol for The Frank and Walters

The Frank and Walters are returning to the Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol for an acoustic show on Saturday 22 October
With only days to go, excitement is building for The Frank and Walters return visit with an intimate acoustic show in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 22nd Oct 2022.
The Frank and Walters are one of the most recognizable alternative rock bands hailing from Cork in the past three decades.
With a back catalogue of hundreds of songs penned over three decades the Frank and Walters play all the favourites and some long-lost classics in all their acoustic glory. Expect to hear hits such as ‘After All’ and ‘Fashion crisis hits New York’ coupled with timeless classics like ‘How can I exist’ and ‘Landslide’.
On the night Paul of the Frank and Walters will share some of the stories behind the songs and hopefully tell the audience how Linda McCartney tried to convert the band to vegetarianism when they were hanging out with Paul McCartney on Top of The Pops, or what it was like to have Noel Gallagher as their roadie. One thing for sure, there’s lots of very interesting stories to be told!
Tickets are €30 and limited tickets are available online at www.orielcentre.ie or from reception at The Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol.
