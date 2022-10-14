Louth Volunteer Centre open nominations for the Louth Volunteer Leader Awards 2022

Louth Volunteer Centre has once again put the call out for nominations for the Louth Volunteer Leader Awards.

Behind every great group of volunteers there is a great Volunteer Leader, the person who helps coordinate the group, ensures the volunteers are being supported and making sure what needs to get done, gets done.

On winning the 2020 award for the Dundalk and North Louth area, Hattie Billingham of SOSAD Dundalk said:

“Knowing that the work I’m doing is being seen by the volunteers and that they do feel supported, and what you are working on is working was really, really nice. It was very touching”.

The awards are an amazing opportunity to acknowledge these unsung heroes of our community and honour the incredible work they do behind the scenes.

Manager of Louth Volunteer Centre, Kayleigh Mulligan says:

"The people that are leading, coordinating and supporting volunteers in our community are a vital resource to make sure that volunteering happens on a day to day basis.

"Much of the work being done by volunteers would not happen without those with the passion to drive it forward and when volunteer leadership is done in a positive way, it can significantly increase the capacity and reach of an organisation.

"We are delighted to have received funding from Department of Rural and Community Development for the 3rd annual Louth Volunteer Leader Awards and are greatly looking forward to celebrating them on November 2nd.

"Everyone who is nominated for an award will receive a thank you card and certificate and will be invited to a breakfast event that is taking place in O’Connell’s GAA club in Castlebellingham on the 2nd of November.

"Four volunteers will win the overall Louth Volunteer Leader Award and be awarded a beautiful piece commissioned from Sarah McKenna, a ceramic artist located in Dundalk, County Louth.

"Winners of the awards will be announced at the event on the 2nd of November. There are four different categories up for awards; Drogheda/South Louth, Dundalk/North Louth, Mid Louth and Leading Young Volunteers. "

Do you know someone that organises the local clean up, that makes sure there is enough stewards or makes sure there is enough volunteers to answer the phones to those that need support?

Then why not nominate them for the Louth Volunteer Leader Awards and show them that what they do is recognised and appreciated.

Nominations are submitted through www.volunteerlouth.ie and closing date for submissions is Midnight on the 23rd of October.

If you would like anymore information on the awards or want to know more about volunteering in Louth then please get in contact with the Louth Volunteer Centre Team on 041-9809008 or info@volunteerlouth.ie