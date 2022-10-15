Search

15 Oct 2022

Dundalk's European hopes boosted following hard fought win away to Finn Harps

John Mountney Dundalk FC

John Mountney of Dundalk celebrates after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Dundalk at Finn Park, Ballybofey. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Niall Newberry at Finn Park

15 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division  

Finn Harps 1-2 Dundalk

Dundalk FC moved one step closer to European qualification, following a 2-1 win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey – a result which keeps them third in the SSE Airtricity League.

Lewis Macari’s first goal for the club, along with a Rob Slevin own-goal, put The Lilywhites 2-0 up at half-time, but Rob Jones halved the deficit for Finn Harps four minutes from time, ensuring what was to be a nervy finish for Stephen O’Donnell’s team.

Dundalk had an early scare, when after just three minutes, Dylan Duncan showed tremendous composure before his deflected attempt trickled inches wide of the mark.

The Lilywhites grew into the match after that, however, and David McMillan fired over, moments before midfielder Alfie Lewis crashed a shot off the post from outside the box.

Indeed, Dundalk took the lead on 18 minutes, when a John Mountney set-piece from the left was helped on at the back post by Sam Bone, before Macari scored his first goal for the club after his shot managed to creep in, despite the best efforts of Barry McNamee.

Ryan O’Kane forced Finn Harps goalkeeper James McKeown into a good save, while at the other end, Jaime Siaj headed over the bar from a Regan Donelon right-field corner.

Dundalk doubled their lead two minutes before the half-time break, when from a Darragh Leahy cross, McMillan forced McKeown into a point-blank save, but under pressure from the Dundalk forward, Slevin put the ball into his own net on the rebound.

Harps looked for a route back into the game in the second half, and a Jones low header trickled just wide, while Nathan Shepperd had to save from substitute Filip Mihaljevic.

From the resulting corner taken by Gary Boylan, Jones headed home via the crossbar to give Harps a lifeline, but it wasn’t enough, as Dundalk held out for a crucial three points.

Finn Harps: James McKeown; Gary Boylan, Conor Tourish, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon; Elie Nzeyi (Filip Mihaljevic HT), Ryan Connolly; Ryan Rainey (Harry Nicolson 79), Dylan Duncan (Mark Timlin 78), Barry McNamee; Jaime Siaj (Rob Jones 68)

Subs not used: Gavin Mulreany (gk), Luke Rudden, Adam McCaffrey, Jose Carillo, Liam McGing

Dundalk FC: Nathan Shepperd; John Mountney, Lewis Macari, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Sam Bone, Alfie Lewis; Runar Hauge (Robbie Benson 65), Joe Adams, Ryan O’Kane; David McMillan (John Martin 76)

Subs not used: Peter Cherrie (gk), Mark Byrne (gk), Keith Ward, Robbie McCourt, Senan Mullen, Emmanuel Adeboyega

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan)

Attendance: 1,103

