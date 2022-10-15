Search

15 Oct 2022

Dundalk pharmacist nominated for People’s Pharmacist of the Year award

Reporter:

Jason Newman

15 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Derek Haughey of Haugheys Pharmacy in the Demesne, has been nominated for People’s Pharmacist of the Year by the Irish Pharmacy News.

Over 300 nominations were received from across Ireland and after a rigorous shortlisting process, eight finalists have been selected, showcasing the leading stories of compassion and dedication which go above and beyond that of your typical community pharmacist.

The Irish Public now have the opportunity to VOTE for whom they think should be crowned The People’s Pharmacist 2022.  Now more than ever it has become clear to everyone that pharmacists are one of the most critical members of Ireland’s health service family, embedded in the heart of every community

The 2022 People’s Pharmacist Finalists are:

Derek Haughey, Haugheys Pharmacy, the Demesne, Dundalk, Louth

Emmett McCann, Tony Walshes Allcare Pharmacy, Merrion Dublin

Fadi Almasri, Ballon Pharmacy, Ballon Carlow

Jennifer Gallagher, Kildare Pharmacy, Kildare

John Tallon, Bergins Pharmacy, Newbridge Kildare

Pippa Beeley, Daarwood Pharmacy, Limerick

Rebecca Barry, LloydsPharmacy, Limerick

Victoria Jones, Bonnybrook Pharmacy, Dublin

Voting is open from 00:00 on Friday 14 October to midnight on Sunday 30 October

You can vote on the Pharmacy Awards website for free here: https://irishpharmacyawards. ie/panadol/ - You select the pharmacist and enter your name/email.

Linkedin: Each Like & Share on the featured post will count as a vote each: https://www.linkedin.com/ company/irishpharmacynews/

Facebook: Each Like & Share on the featured post will count as a vote each: https://www.facebook.com/ IrishPharmacyNews

Twitter: Each Like & Share on the featured post will count as a vote each: @Irish_PharmNews

However, you need to do this no later than Sunday 30 October to ensure your vote counts.

From Friday 14 October – Sunday 30 October, the public will have a chance to cast their votes for their People’s Pharmacist.

 

