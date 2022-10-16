Louth Motors: Ultimate electric and motoring luxury in the Mercedes EQS

It’s rare you get to see how the other half lives. But I got an insight recently when I was given the key to the new Mercedes EQS, the electric version of the S-Class. It’s not, though, an S-Class modified to use batteries and electric motors, oh no. This is a luxury car designed to be all-electric from the outset and brings all the Mercedes car making expertise together and applies it to an electric car.

The S-Class is the car everyone looks to to see what will be available in our cars in a few years’ time. So whilst we can only dream now, we comfort ourselves that we’ll get the goodies in a few years’ time. And the wait to get them seems be shorter and shorter.

The EQS experience is the most head wrecking one you could ever have in a car. If you drive it, you query why anyone would buy one and sit in the back. Sit in the back and you’d be thinking the reverse and wonder why you’d ever drive it. Both experiences are divine. The outside world does not intrude into the ESQ and everything is kept out. Wind noise is excluded. Road noise is excluded. Road imperfections simply don’t exist. You get in and get to your destination practically unaware that you were moving.

I drove the car to and from Borris in Carlow over a decent spread of surfaces and I never felt anything other than fully relaxed. I took it over the road to the top of Mount Leinster which, let’s face it, is not a place you expect to find an EQS that’s more at home shuffling the plutocrat around a city or on a motorway between them.

But the wonder of this car is that it was at equally at home there delivering sublime comfort where you might expect standards to drop a little. Not happening. As you can imagine I was inundated with requests for short spins, and everyone was wowed by the wow factor once you get inside, and open mouths were the order of the day.

The technological advances of the EQS are lengthy and too numerous to list but I will give you a glimpse of the future. Augmented reality Satnav shows you on the screen the turn to take with direction arrows. There’s 4-wheel steering with the rear wheels turning opposite to the front for low-speed manoeuvring. No under the bonnet access any more with the windscreen water filler getting its own petrol/diesel like flap to refill.

Screens in cars are becoming bigger and wiser all the time but in the EQS it has hit what must be the limit with what they call the Hyperscreen.

It’s a single screen divided into three parts and dominates the dash. An airline pilot probably gets less. It is simply amazing and other than the Honda-e brings passenger control via their own screen of most things the driver can do.

I was raging that the power opening/closing feature of the doors was not fitted to my car after quite a while trying to find out if it was just a setting that was turned off. With it, the doors open chauffeur like for you and to close you tap the brakes. Using your hands is so old hat.

If I bought an EQS I’d probably have to spend a full week learning all the techno features onboard and the multiple ways you can control it from voice, middle screen, passenger screen and the steering wheel.

I don’t suspect the housing crisis in Ireland would be a situation an EQS owner would find themselves in but if they did living in the boot of the EQS is an option being enormous at 1,770litres with the rear seats folded - the EQS is after all a hatchback.

If I had one small moan about this 0.20 drag coefficient (which Mercedes claims makes it the world's most aerodynamic) car, it’s that the looks are not as brave as I think they could have been. OK, not the way out there looks you see on the latest BMWs but a bit more distinctiveness would have been nice and certainly it should never have you wondering if it’s and EQE (the all-electric version of the E-Class) or an ESQ.

As well as being the most aerodynamic car it also boasts the biggest battery in a car at 107.8 kWh that’s good for, you ready, 758 kms. I averaged 19.3 kWh/100kms so my range was 558kms all based on my inability to restrain myself and not use the cars full capability. That capability is incredible. I have yet to drive a car that has so much power available that’s instantly available. Overtaking is so easy in this car.

The car is super composed and able. It has the feel of a large super luxurious car for passengers that demand comfort, not sport, and the EQS delivers that requirement perfectly. If you want a sporty car with steering feel that can detect a pebble on the tarmac, then look elsewhere. The word waft sometimes can be construed as derogatory when describing a car’s ride but when we are talking the top of the top end then it’s a must. It is especially wafty at low speed.

Seems if you have to ask you can’t afford it but just in case the range starts at €129,965 with my EQS 450+ model with the premium package, that dazzling Hyperscreen and a few more bits weighing in at a euro over €168k and even at that there are lots more options and features you could specify.

Of note, €12,213 is the price of the must-have Hyperscreen which is just €3,300 less than the price of a new Dacia Sandero. Let that sink in. And let this sink in. Mercedes have sold 64 EQS’s models so far this year on top of the 66 S-Class models with both models outselling the B Class and CLS Class. We have quite a few plutocrats living on our blessed island it would appear.

The Mercedes S-Class has always, and deservedly, been considered the pinnacle of motoring excellence. It still is for cars powered by petrol or diesel.

The EQS now has that accolade for electric cars and dare I say it takes over the mantle from the S-Class as the go-to car for luxury and engineering excellence.

Having lived like the other half it’s hard to go back so I can only hope that the future available now in the EQS makes its way into our more affordable cars in my not-too-distant future.



