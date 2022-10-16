Search

16 Oct 2022

Louth's Back to Education learners celebrate achievements

Louth's Back to Education learners celebrate achievements

BTEI awards night held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

16 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

LMETB’s Back to Education Initiative (BTEI) in Louth celebrated the achievements of over 170 learners, who completed QQI accredited courses ranging in levels 3-5, in the 2021-2022 academic year.

BTEI provides part-time Further Education and Training courses for young people over 16 years and adults.

The initiative aims to give people an opportunity to combine a return to education and training with family, work and other commitments.

The BTEI Awards Ceremony on Thursday September 22nd was a celebration of the fantastic achievements of all those who made a return to education in 2021/2022 and completed courses in a wide range of subject areas.

The graduates from across the Louth region qualified in a range of disciplines including Information Technology Applications, Youthwork, Bookkeeping, Early Childhood Care and Education, Health Service Skills and many more.

A series of special awards were also presented, by BTEI Coordinator, Alanah Kirk, to a number of learners for their outstanding achievements during their time with BTEI Louth. “Congratulations to all our Graduates of 2022”, a LMETB spokesperson said.

