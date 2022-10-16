Louth primary school scientists called on to enter Primary Science Fair

Applications are now open for the Primary Science Fair which will take place at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) next January 2023 at the RDS Dublin. The Primary Science Fair returns to an in-person event for the first time in three years as the 2021 and 2022 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibitions were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BT Ireland is calling on primary school students from Louth to begin working on their projects. Projects from qualifying schools from across Ireland will be showcased during the three-day event, from 12 – 14 January at the BTYSTE 2023. Closing date for applications is Friday October 28th 2022 at 5pm.

For over 20 years, the Primary Science Fair has been a core component of the BTYTSE, allowing 3rd to 6th class primary school students develop their interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) in a non-competitive environment and encouraging them to become future participants in the exhibition.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BTYSTE commented, “The Primary Science Fair is an opportunity for young people to research science topics that interest them, develop their experimental skills and most importantly have fun while doing it.

"For many young students, it’s their first introduction into science related subject and at BT Ireland we’re delighted to be able to give our budding young scientists the chance to see the wonders of science and the infinite possibilities it offers.”

More information is available at https://btyoungscientist.com/