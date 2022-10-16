Search

16 Oct 2022

Halloween Spooky Trail at St Helena's Park in Dundalk returns

Sunday 30 October in St Helena’s Park

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Following on from a very successful Spooky Trail last year, Turas are thrilled to announce its return for 2022. The Spooky Trail family Halloween fundraising event takes place on Sunday, 30th October in St Helena’s Park.

Outdoor spooky Halloween fun, with tricks and treats get underway from 1pm - 3pm and will take place on a park trail, with a ghostly stroll through the numerous spooky zones. Children will join in Halloween games and fun as they make their way around.

Beware of the ghosts, ghouls and goblins along the way! All those taking part will find themselves transported to a haunted realm with a host of creepy characters to encounter. There will be Halloween games, music, storytelling, a costume competition, fang-tastic treats, and much, much more!

Along with the spiritual traditions of All Hallows' Eve, the season is also a time of harvest and community. A 'gratitude tree' will be located in the park to give both children and adults an opportunity to count their blessings, while also learning a little about the work of Turas as a community organisation in Dundalk supporting people with addiction.

Registration costs €20 per family + €2.20 booking fee (all proceeds to Turas). Search for “Turas Spooky Trail” on Eventbrite or visit www.turascounselling.ie

