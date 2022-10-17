Over €400k from proceeds of crime to be reinvested in projects in Louth

Over €400k has been approved for four Louth projects under the Community Safety Innovation Fund, a fund which reinvests proceeds of crime, as seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau, back into communities most affected by criminality.

Omeath District Development CLG has been approved €118k for a “steering and sparring” project which will seek to address risk taking behaviour by young people aged 16+ in the rural areas of Omeath, Carlingford and the wider Cooley Peninsula.

Outcomers in Dundalk has been awarded €36,800 for their “App Happy” project which aims to discuss online dating safety with the young lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in the North East.

Foróige in Drogheda has been approved €150k for their “New Choices” Project which will bring informal and formal services together to respond to the needs of early school leavers aged 10+. This is supported through the Drogheda Implementation Plan.

The Red Door Project has been awarded €98k to employ a prison link worker, this individual will provide one to one sessions with clients to aid preparations, engagements and referrals to relevant services. This too was a strategic priority under the Drogheda Implementation Plan.

Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd has warmly welcomed the news on the funding from Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee. Deputy O’Dowd said “ This funding is something I am particularly delighted to see as it is funding process I have been campaigning for as far back as 2003 when I first tabled a Bill in the Dáil.

"I was delighted when the Minister launched the initial opening of the scheme in April with an initial €2m in funding, however the Minister has also confirmed to me that the scheme will be increased to provide a total of €3m for 2023 which is great news. I would like to thank Minister McEntee for securing what is nearly 25% of the national funding for County Louth alone and I believe these community projects will greatly benefit from the awards.”