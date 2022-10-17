Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 17 October 2022
The death has occurred of Patsy Heaney of Pointview, Omeath, Louth / Newry, Down
On October 14 2022, suddenly at Ardmaine Nursing Home, Patsy, dearly beloved husband of Fidelma, cherished father of Robert, Steven, Samantha and David and much loved brother of Jean, Philomena, Ann, Kate and the late Josephine, Maisie and Eamon, formerly of Chapel Street, Newry.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Raynoo, Rachel and Steven’s partner Amy, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Alex, Ryan, Ronan and Rina, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.
Reposing at the Heaney Keenan Funeral Home, 53 Patrick Street, Newry, BT35 8EB on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm. Reposing at this late residence, Pointview, Omeath on Sunday from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral will arrive for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday in St Mary’s Church, Milltown Street, Burren, BT34 3PU. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning.
May he rest in peace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.