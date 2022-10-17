ALDI Ireland on recruitment drive to fill 13 vacancies in Louth

ALDI, has initiated a recruitment drive to fill 450 vacancies across the retailers’ 153 store network in Ireland, including 13 vacancies in Louth. The company is recruiting 13 permanent store assistants in its Louth stores.

Recruitment has begun and ALDI is keen to fill all positions as soon as possible as the company continues to open new stores and sees an increase in customer demand across its existing store network, while the retailer prepares for the busy Christmas period.

An increase in customer numbers and existing vacancies is driving the demand for new recruits in Louth. The new recruits will join the 117 strong team in Louth currently and the 4,650 ALDI team in Ireland and will benefit from a competitive package including market leading rates of pay and career progression opportunities. The company created 1,050 jobs at the beginning of 2020 and added 600 new jobs to that in 2021, supporting the additional four new stores opened last year.

ALDI has made a capital investment of €22.5 million in Co. Louth since first opening on Newry Road, Dundalk in 2000. In February 2022, ALDI increased its hourly pay rates for store colleagues, maintaining its position as Ireland’s best paying supermarket. ALDI pays all store assistants up to €14.90 an hour, with a market leading entry rate of €12.90 an hour.

The recruitment drive comes following a number of significant investment announcements by ALDI in recent weeks including the €63 million investment in the West of Ireland and the creation of 140 jobs, an €8.5 million supplier contract announcement with Broderick’s and Cookie Dó and the ongoing expansion of ALDI’s store network with the opening of its Ballina and Tuam store, representing a €10 million and €12 million investment respectively.

Welcoming the recruitment drive, Niall O’Connor, ALDI Ireland Group Managing Director, said: “More than ever, our focus is firmly on great value and providing this for our customers, people and the communities in which we operate. Across our 153 stores, and 4 in Louth, we are delivering for customers at a time when household expenses and value have never been more important. Food spend is a significant monthly outlay for households and we are very conscious of the current challenges facing consumers and businesses."

He continued: “The cost-of-living crisis is impacting us all. ALDI is responding by continuing to maintain a price advantage, adding new Irish and local suppliers to our network, extending contracts with existing suppliers, in addition to reinvesting in Ireland with four new stores opened to date in 2022, along with two more to come before the end of the year. These investments mean that Irish consumers benefit from choice, from the best prices and from the freshest local Irish produce in the ALDI stores that are close and most convenient to them.”

“In continuing to provide the best value and service to our customers, it begins with our people. We have a dedicated and talented team of 4,650 people across our 153 stores who support the business in delivering for our customers each and every day. We are always looking for talented, hardworking and committed people to join the ALDI family, as we continue to grow and develop the business in Ireland.

He added: "We’re keen to fill these 13 positions quickly as our stores are busier than ever and as we approach the Christmas period. We look forward to welcoming new people to our team who will join a company committed to its customers and our value promise which has never been more relevant or important than in these challenging economic times.”

Interested applicants can apply for open vacancies through www.aldirecruitment.ie.