Remote working for cross border workers raised by Dundalk TD

Remote working for cross border workers and the tax difficulties for the companies who employ them was raised again in Leinster House by Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú last week, who said a bilateral agreement with Britain was needed to sort it out.

The Sinn Féin TD raised the issue during a debate on the Work/Life Balance Bill. He said he had highlighted the issue with Revenue and with politicians North and South and added he believes it needs a government response.

He said: "I will give the example of a woman who is resident in the North but working in the South, who is not able to avail of remote working and who has to be at work.

"This is because there are, among other issues, tax and insurance implications for the company.

"We need to be able to facilitate people.

"I do not have to explain to anyone here how remote working facilitates people and is necessary, particularly at a time like this when there are added costs to commuting and we are in a cost-of-living crisis.

"This is an issue across Europe and attempts are being made to deal with it, but those could take a number of years.

"We know the difficulties we have had with our nearest neighbour in dealing with particular outworkings of Brexit, but we have heard that the mood music is better now, so we need to consider a bilateral arrangement that would facilitate cross-border workers."