Search

18 Oct 2022

Remote working for cross border workers raised by Dundalk TD

Remote working for cross border workers raised by Dundalk TD

Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Remote working for cross border workers and the tax difficulties for the companies who employ them was raised again in Leinster House by Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú last week, who said a bilateral agreement with Britain was needed to sort it out.

The Sinn Féin TD raised the issue during a debate on the Work/Life Balance Bill. He said he had highlighted the issue with Revenue and with politicians North and South and added he believes it needs a government response.

He said: "I will give the example of a woman who is resident in the North but working in the South, who is not able to avail of remote working and who has to be at work.

Delight as Omeath Post Office reopens

New postmaster is local man PJ McGivern

Significant investment in apprenticeship training in Louth announced

New craft skills training hub to be established

"This is because there are, among other issues, tax and insurance implications for the company.

"We need to be able to facilitate people.

"I do not have to explain to anyone here how remote working facilitates people and is necessary, particularly at a time like this when there are added costs to commuting and we are in a cost-of-living crisis.

"This is an issue across Europe and attempts are being made to deal with it, but those could take a number of years.

"We know the difficulties we have had with our nearest neighbour in dealing with particular outworkings of Brexit, but we have heard that the mood music is better now, so we need to consider a bilateral arrangement that would facilitate cross-border workers."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media