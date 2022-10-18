Gardaí investigate fires at apartment complex in Dundalk
Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of an incident of criminal damage that occurred at an apartment complex in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí say the incident took place at the apartment complex at around 6.30am this morning. It is understood a number of mattresses and waste bins were set alight in the incident.
No arrests have been made and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
