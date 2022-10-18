Dundalk Regional Road Cycleway to be delivered within three years

Two projects in Louth have been selected to be delivered in the county within the next three years as part of the Pathfinder Programme, launched on Monday by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D.

The projects are those selected following Minister Ryan’s call to local authorities over the summer to submit their most innovative, transformative plans for public transport, walking and cycling in their areas – the projects that could make the greatest difference to people living in their counties.

The two projects in Louth selected are the Dundalk Regional Road Cycleway, which falls under the Cycle Network/Corridor Proposals category, and under the Serving Schools/Universities category, the Rathmullan Rd & Marley’s Lane, in Drogheda.

The Pathfinder Programme is focused on reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector, by enabling the shift to cleaner transport choices. It also aims to bring increased momentum to the delivery of projects at a local level, providing templates that can be replicated and scaled up elsewhere, with a strong emphasis on experimental and innovative approaches.

It is however, not a new funding stream. It is an initiative aimed at ensuring the projects selected are provided the impetus to deliver quickly and demonstrate what can be achieved with the right level of ambition and innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Ryan said that the selected list of projects “shows clearly that there is a real appetite for change across the country” and that the projects are are innovative, ambitious, and “critically, they will be delivered at speed”.