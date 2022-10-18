Search

19 Oct 2022

Dundalk man caught driving without insurance for third time

Dundalk man caught driving without insurance for third time

Reporter:

Court Reporter

18 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

A 42-year-old man who was caught driving without insurance for a third time, was given a four month sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

David Dunne of Beechmount Drive, Dundalk was summoned for an offence at Tankardsrock, Kilkerley on December 5th 2019.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said the defendant had 19 previous convictions, five of which were foreign, including importing a controlled drug and possession of a Class A drug.

Louth mechanic found in possession of six bullets

Revenue seize cigarettes, tobacco and cash in Louth

With the assistance of detector dog Bill and supported by An Garda Síochána

The Defence barrister said his client had been released from Maghaberry prison in May this year and is trying to turn his life around having previously had issues with drugs.

He added Mr. Dunne has been 'clean' for the last two years and urged the court not to disqualify his client.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan replied "How can I not take his licence given his previous convictions?" and noted this was the third 'no insurance' before this court.

The lawyer explained that his client has an opportunity with a local taxi firm who were willing to employ him.

Judge McKiernan imposed a four year driving ban and four month sentence, which she suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 18 months.
At the request of the Defence the judge fixed recognizance for an appeal.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media