Brian Wogan - Dunleer Hardware awarded Lifetime Achievement Award

Brian Wogan from Dunleer Hardware has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards 2022.

The Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards ceremony was held on Thursday 13 October, at a gala event in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin. It was attended by over 300 guests including shortlisted merchants and representatives of the builders merchant trade from across the country. The event was hosted by the eight Octabuild members, Dulux, Etex, Glennon Brothers, Grant Engineering, Gyproc, Irish Cement, Kingspan Insulation and Wavin.

Guest of honour at the awards was Michael McGrath TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform. Congratulating all the winners the Minister said: “I would like to congratulate all the finalists and winners at this year’s awards. This is the first year the awards were held on an all-island basis and I want to commend the organisers and Octabuild Chairperson, Ray Molyneaux for such a great event. These are a unique set of awards designed to promote excellence within the Irish builders merchants industry and highlight the importance of the industry to the wider construction and building sector.”

The citation for Brian Wogan said; "He had been selected in recognition of the contribution he has made to the merchanting sector, as well as the success of his numerous businesses. Like many of the people in the sector, he comes from a family business. His father started the business in 1935 in Co. Louth, and over the years ran a combined grocery, pub, and hardware business, as well as distributing sanitary ware, and growing barley for malting companies throughout Ireland.

"Brian started his career in the family business at the age of 15. He got to experience a lot workwise due to the wide range of businesses that his father was involved in over the years. He took control of the family hardware and agri merchanting business in the 1980’s.

"Over the years the business faced many challenges with the ups and downs of the economic cycles. The family entrepreneurial spirit was demonstrated in 1997 when he started Whiteriver flooring. Over the next 20 plus years Whiteriver Group grew to become a leading distributor of flooring, decking and internal doors.

"During his career Brian Wogan built a strong professional network of customers, colleagues, and partners, and he understands the value of long-term relationships. He has been a terrific supporter of Hardware Association Ireland and has served on many committees to the benefit of the sector.

"Although he has stepped away from the day to day running of the business of Dunleer Hardware, he is still involved in shaping the company’s strategy, and has a great focus on incremental improvements, be that in product development or the customer experience".

Since the prestigious Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards were first introduced in 1986, this is the first year they have been held on an all-island basis. Previously awards were held in Ireland and Northern Ireland on alternate years.

This year builders merchants competed for four Regional Awards, five Individual Category Awards and a Rising Star Award, which acknowledged up-and-coming talent in the industry.

Octabuild Chairperson, Ray Molyneaux said: “It’s important for Octabuild that the Awards highlight to the building and construction industry the excellence of Irish builders merchants amidst its ever-changing landscape. Congratulations to all finalists and winners from all over the country who represented absolute excellence in the industry.”

Commenting on the quality of the entries, Chair of the independent Judging Panel, Liam O’Gorman, said: “It is evident that the industry has evolved hugely and that merchants have led the way in embracing this changed landscape. These merchants have transformed their processes, systems and operations to reflect this new way of doing business.”