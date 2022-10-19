Search

19 Oct 2022

Plans for improved cycling and walking facilities in Louth welcomed

Plans for improved cycling and walking facilities in Louth welcomed

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed news that both Dundalk and Drogheda have been included as part of 35 exemplar transport projects to be delivered by local authorities and agencies around the country within the next three years.

Deput O’Dowd said “It’s really positive to see that both of our main towns have been included in the exemplar tranche of 35 projects under the Pathfinder Plan announced.

“In Dundalk under the Cycle Network & Corridor Proposals the project aims to develop a 4km section of the R132 Dundalk Inner Relief Road to deliver improved walking and cycling facilities and a safe commuter corridor.

North Louth: Carlingford Lough basking sharks given protected status

Coláiste Chú Chulainn Dundalk plant urban orchard

"The safe commuter corridor will allow for pedestrians and cyclists to “hop on, hop off” to access areas along the length of the town, and will complement the existing cycle lanes that are predominantly within the town centre.

“This project in Dundalk will provide walking and cycling infrastructure and public realm space along this corridor will lead to improvements in air quality and access local services such as education, health, retail, sports and leisure, employment and public transport stations.

“In Drogheda under the Servicing Schools and Universities section, the project will create a safer and more sustainable transport link between local schools, healthcare facilities, and sports and leisure facilities along Marley’s Lane and the upper part of Rathmullan Road, to the town centre of Drogheda, in line with the 15 minute Neighbourhood concept.

“The Drogheda scheme will also provide a link to the town for people living along the scheme in the multiple housing estates to connect with Drogheda Town Centre, as well as Bus and Train stations along the R132.

"The Project will play an integral part in connecting residential areas, town centre, educational premises and an existing Boyne River Path.

“The Pathfinder Programme is focused on reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector, by enabling the shift to cleaner transport choices.

"It also aims to bring increased momentum to the delivery of projects at a local level, providing templates that can be replicated and scaled up elsewhere, with a strong emphasis on experimental and innovative approaches.

“The Pathfinder Programme forms a key part of the implementation of the National Sustainable Mobility Policy (SMP), which is a vital part of the Government’s plan to meet Ireland’s requirement to achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in the transport sector.

“Whilst I welcome the news I’m seeking a full update from the NTA on the progress to date on the NTA Active Travel projects already approved within the county which have been granted over €5m in funding for 2022.”

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media