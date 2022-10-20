Lewis Macari adamant Dundalk can secure European Football

Despite mathematically securing at least fourth position in the SSE Airtricity League’s final standings, Dundalk FC defender Lewis Macari insists consolidating third, and guaranteeing a place in next season’s Europa Conference League is their top priority.

Macari has mostly played as a full-back for The Lilywhites this year, but in Friday night’s 2-1 win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey, the 20-year-old was deployed as a centre-back.

“I think we’re short on bodies, especially at centre-half, so the gaffer wanted me to do a job in there tonight,” explained Macari.

“I thought we all did well, the back four and Sheps in goal, but the main thing was just the three points, so we’re just all buzzing about that.

“We knew what they’d be like with their aerial threats up front and stuff, and I thought we dealt with it well on the main. Obviously, it came in the first half when they attacked us, creating chances and we could have had more goals, but the three points is all that mattered today.”

An unused substitute in the previous two matches against Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic, Macari returned to score his first-ever senior goal on Friday night.

“It was my first senior goal,” he confirmed. “It just dropped to me and I just tried to hook it into the far corner. I was buzzing when it went in.

“I thought especially first half, we dominated it and gave them nothing. Second half, we knew it would be more of a battle, but I thought we looked very strong defensively. I thought we all played our part, from the defence right up to the front.

“We’ve had a few games where we’ve conceded too many goals. UCD and Waterford were disappointing games, so it was important that we put that back on track tonight, but we’re a little bit disappointed we didn’t get the clean sheet in the end.”

An own-goal from Rob Slevin had given Dundalk a 2-0 lead before the half-time break, but a late Rob Jones header for Finn Harps made it a somewhat nervy last few moments.

Dundalk held out and secured the three points that now guarantees them the minimum of a fourth-place finish, which would actually be enough to qualify for Europe in the event of Derry City defeating Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final on November 13th.

However, if Shels were to lift the cup at the Aviva Stadium, then they would enter the Europa Conference League, meaning the league’s fourth-placed team would miss out.

“That’s obviously good (that fourth is secured), but we don’t want to be waiting to watch Derry and hope they win. We want to secure third and it’s a big three games left.

“We got Sligo at home next week and then Bohs at home. We don’t want to be finishing fourth. We want that third and automatic qualification. That’s our target now.”

Signed on loan from Stoke City at the start of the year, Macari is due to return to his parent club once the campaign has finished, but with Alex Neil replacing Michael O’Neill as their manager, the future remains unclear for the former Scotland U19 international.

“I’m still on a contract at Stoke, so I’ll go back and then just see what they’re saying. I’ve enjoyed it over here, and I just want to make sure that we can try and secure that third spot and get Europe. Of course, I’d love to play in Europe, but I’m not sure. We’ll have to see.”