Greenore Golf Notes: Top scores aplenty as autumn season winds down

Greenore Golf Club
Thursday 29 September 2022 Open s/f
Winner: Bernadette Heaney (54) 37pts
Runner Up: Rita O'Loughlin (21) 36pts - Mannan Castle Golf Club
Third: Marian Murnaghan (37) 34pts
Saturday 1 October 2022
Winner: Lisa Crudden (25) 38pts
Runner Up: Noreen Craven (21) 35pts
Thursday 6 October 2022 Open s/f
Winner: Roisin Finn (39) 38pts
Saturday 8 October 2022
Winner: Laura McSorley (43) 37pts
Runner Up: Bernadette Heaney (53) 36pts
Saturday 15 October 2022
Winner: Mary Ryan (38) 40pts
Thursday 13 October 2022 Open s/f
Winner: Seana McGuinness (6) 39pts
Runner Up: Marie McAnallen (18) 36pts
The Thursday Open singles continues until Thursday 27th October 2022. Booking can be made by ringing Pro Shop 042 9373212.
