20 Oct 2022

Man cycled off when garda attempted to stop him, Dundalk court told

A 25 year old man cycled-off saying 'I've done nothing wrong' when a member of the Garda drugs unit attempted to stop and search him under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Sean Schiavone with an address at Fernwood, Red Barns Road, Dundalk admitted a charge of obstructing the garda on the Avenue Road, Dundalk on March 23rd last year.

The detective garda gave evidence of being on mobile patrol when he saw the defendant riding a mountain bike at speed towards him.

He said he's known to him in the course of his work in the drugs unit and turned the patrol car with the intention of speaking to him as he was cycling in an erratic manner.

The garda told the court he believed the defendant cut through Muirhevnamor to avoid him.

He added he later saw him on Tom Bellew Avenue where he activated the blue lights on the patrol car, but he kept cycling and shouted “I haven't done anything. I'm not stopping.”

The garda said the defendant looked to be rooting for something in his trousers, before he cycled through an alleyway to Greenacres.

The Defence solicitor said her client is a part-time painter, who genuinely felt he had done nothing wrong and for that reason, he had carried on cycling.

She added he apologised for his behaviour.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan after hearing the 25 year old had 26 previous convictions including having drugs for sale or supply, imposed a one month sentence and fixed recognizance in the event of an appeal of his own bond of €300 and a €400 independent surety with cash to be lodged.

