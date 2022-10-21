Injury woes continuing to haunt Stephen O’Donnell ahead of run-in

Dundalk FC are expected to be operating with a depleted squad ahead of Friday night’s SSE Airtricity League match against Sligo Rovers at Casey’s Field (kick-off, 7.45pm).

In addition to Daniel Kelly and Paul Doyle having their seasons ended because of hamstring injuries, head coach Stephen O’Donnell has confirmed that Greg Sloggett will also miss the remaining three matches of the campaign, due to a similar complaint.

Steven Bradley sat out the 2-1 win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey last Friday and is not certain to pass fit for the meeting with Sligo, while there is no update on Patrick Hoban.

“We’ll be looking to hopefully have Stevie back next week,” said O’Donnell. “We’re down a lot of bodies. Greg Sloggett will be out for the season I would suspect. We beat (Shamrock) Rovers 1-0 in June. Seven of our outfield ten are unavailable that started that game.

“Our whole midfield three that started against Rovers and our whole front three that played against Rovers, and Mark Connolly obviously, were unavailable tonight.”

One player that has been playing through the pain is Robbie Benson, still carrying a pelvic injury, with O’Donnell heaping tons of praise on the warrior-like Athlone native, who played about half-an-hour of the Finn Harps game after replacing Runar Hauge.

“He’s been a warrior. On a level playing field and if it was normal circumstances, he wouldn’t be playing, but I just think he’s such a big presence. I like having him there to try and just have a presence on the pitch in any way, shape or form.

“For the last few months, he’s been going through the pain barrier and not really been able to train on a full tilt, but I just feel he’s such a presence. We try and get him on the pitch at times whenever we can.

“I think it’s testament to everyone. As I said, that’s seven of your outfield ten in a first year in regards where you’re not set, and you don’t have a luxury of masses of numbers.”

In the race for Europe, Dundalk are one point ahead of St Patrick’s Athletic, who travel to Tallaght Stadium to take on league leaders Shamrock Rovers this coming Friday night.

While that match is being played, Dundalk will be welcoming Sligo to Casey’s Field, knowing a win could potentially open up a four-point gap with two games remaining.

Hoban and Kelly both scored when the Lilywhites last welcomed Sligo in a 2-1 win back in April, while the teams played out a 0-0 draw at The Showgrounds a month beforehand.

At the same venue, Sligo beat Dundalk 2-0 in August, but after it emerged The Bit O’Red had fielded an ineligible player, the result was then reversed as a 3-0 win for the visitors.

“I thought they were very good against UCD,” added O’Donnell. “They want to be finishing the season well and they’re not in a bad vein of form. The last three games are going to be tough games.

“We’re looking forward to the game on Friday. We’ll see how the bodies are over the weekend and we’ll take it from there. Touch wood, I don’t think we picked up any injuries tonight.

“Again, we’ll need everyone at Oriel to make it a fortress and have it rocking. We’re massive underdogs in regards the teams we’re up around, the budgets and the quest for it.

“The injuries we have are big, big characters and successful players, so we need everyone to really get behind us for the next three weeks and see where it takes us.”

Their latest win over Finn Harps means Dundalk cannot mathematically finish below fourth, which would be enough to qualify for Europe if Derry City lift the FAI Cup.

It’s a far cry from this time last year, when The Lilywhites finished in the bottom half under Vinny Perth, and only six points above a potential relegation to the First Division.

“I think it is (an achievement), the way the season has sort of taken a turn in regards the health of players, big players. It’s testament to the players coming in. I’m very, very happy with where we’re at. I know where we’ll get to and I’m really looking forward to that journey.”