21 Oct 2022

Busy times for Blackrock Tidy Towns

Blackrock Tidy Towns preparing for a number of events over coming weeks

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

21 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

There are some busy weeks ahead of Blackrock Tidy Towns at the moment, as they prepare for a number of events over the coming month.

Next Tuesday 25 October the community group has its first AGM since 2019. They say they are always looking for new members of the committee, this is a chance to hear what the work of Tidy Towns is about and to lend a hand if you those interested wish. All are welcome, the committee sees it as an opportunity to present to the community and to seek representation from that same community.

On Monday 24th Blackrock Tidy Towns will attend the Louth in Bloom awards in Castlebellingham, run by the local authority. The highlight of this event for the group is the announcement of the Litter League in which they have performed very well over the past number of years.

Blackrock has also been invited to the announcement of the National Tidy Towns awards in the RDS on Friday 28 October. Since winning the category of best small town in 2019 they have managed to remain in the top scoring centres. The group believes that an invitation to these awards means that they are at least in the medal winners for 2022.

The community group's fundraising has suffered over the past three years, and they say they could not have carried on without the support of their sponsors. Their first fund raising effort, open to all, will be the table quiz in the Golf Club on Wednesday 9 November. All welcome, tables €40.

Then, Saturday 12 November in the Community Centre, the group's energy show, where it will present energy saving options to the community of Blackrock will be presented. Finally, Louth Tidy Towns Together will present the Louth Looking Good awards in the Fairways Hotel on 23 November. As winner of this competition for the past three years, Blackrock is expected to perform well.

