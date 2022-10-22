Dundalk Golf Notes: Ruairi McMahon holds his nerve in high class Stableford event

Ruairi McMahon won the Singles Stableford played over the weekend of October 8 and 9. Playing off 14 he shot 41pts to take the overall win by one point from Eoin Farrell (16).

McMahon went out in 19pts thanks to three-point pars at the first, seventh, eighth and ninth. A birdie four at the 10th yielded four points and after two-point pars at the 13th and 14th he finished with three-point pars at the 15th, 16th and 18th to come home in 22pts.

Farrell covered the front nine in 21pts which included a four-point birdie at the eight as well as three three-point pars. He had four pars worth 11 points down the back nine as he came home in 19pts and was left to rue one-point returns from the 10th and 18th.

Colin Roche had four birdies on his way to recording the competition’s best gross score of 38pts while Divisional honours went to Desmond McKeown (10), Eoin Farrell (16) and Conor McGowan.

Eugene Hanratty (25) with a score of 39pts had the best nett score in last Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford and that ensured he won the Division 3 category.

Damien Garland (8) with 38pts won Division 1 and Mark Coan (20) with 38pts won Division 2. The best gross was recorded by Caolan Rafferty who had four birdies and no bogeys in his score of 40pts.

Elsewhere, Club professional Leslie Walker is running a Short Game Instruction Course which covers Putting, Chipping and Bunker Play and will greatly help those trying to reduce their scores. Contact Leslie at 042-9322102 for more details.

Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 - Singles Stableford – Overall: Ruairi McMahon (14) 41pts. Division 1: Desmond McKeown (10) 39/22pts, Conall Murdock (4) 39/21pts. Division 2: Eoin Farrell (16) 40pts, Thomas McDonough (13) 39pts. Division 3: Conor McGowan (20) 39pts, Graham Purcell (22) 38pts. Gross Recognition: Colin Roche 38pts.

Wednesday, October 12 - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Stableford – Division 1: Damien Garland (8) 38pts. Division 2: Mark Coan (20) 38pts. Division 3: Eugene Hanratty (25) 39pts. Gross Recognition: Caolan Rafferty 40pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

Eva Beirne, Sylvia McKenna and Geraldine Mohan were the winners of the 3 Lady Rumble played on Saturday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 11.

They returned a fabulous score of 83 points, to win by four points from Katie Rowland, Gillian McDonnell and Grainne Gallagher. Elaine Ward, Ann Hopper and Judy McDonough were a further three points adrift in third place.

Saturday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 11 - 3 Lady Rumble – Winners: Eva Beirne (33), Sylvia McKenna (53), Geraldine Mohan (34) 83pts. Runners up: Katie Rowland (15), Gillian McDonnell (12), Grainne Gallagher (35) 79pts. Third: Elaine Ward (16), Ann Hopper (16), Judy McDonough (23) 76pts. 9 Hole Competition: Diane Arthur 20pts, Emer Matthews 19pts.