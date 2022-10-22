Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Seniors narrowly denied in Kennedy Trophy

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

In Tuesday's seniors 9-hole competition Fred Fitzsimons managed to accumulate 18 of his 20 points in just six holes. So, despite a no score and two single point scores, he led home a group of four players on 19 points. Michael Johnson came out on top of those thanks in large part to a par on the 16th for four points.

Greenore Golf Club was the venue for the final round of the Kennedy Trophy 2022 for seniors in their 70th year and older.

Denis Murphy's Mannan Castle team went into the day four points adrift of Warrenpoint in the league table. Overhauling this lead was always a big ask, but they did their utmost by finishing clear winners on the day. But Warrenpoint's third place finish was enough for them to claim first place.

Mannan Castle were second in the final league table after ten rounds of matches, two points behind, with Mourne 10 points adrift in third.

Mannan also had the best three individual pairing scores on the day, which was a remarkable achievement. Oliver Fox and David Murphy had 45 points, Jimmy McMahon and Gerry Smyth 43 points, Terry Doherty and Sam Duffy 43 points and Denis Murphy and Jim Hanratty 36 points.

Great craic was had by all at the presentation meal afterwards. Many thanks to Greenore for their hospitality and a special thanks to Tommy Fitzpatrick of Mourne Golf Club for his fantastic organisation during the year.

11th October Singles Stableford (9-hole handicap): 1st Fred Fitzsimons (10) 20pts, 2nd Michael Johnson (10) 19pts c/b.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

There was no catching Angela Gartlan, this week's runaway winner with points to spare over the rest of the field.

Despite not getting off to the best of starts, consistent play with highlights including a birdie on the 12th and a par on the 16th produced steady scoring, delivering an impressive 39 points.

The three nearest contenders returned 34 points each. With eight pars, Gill Rouiller took second place on countback from Louise Hanratty who carded ten pars, the rest bogeys, in her round, to take third spot, also on countback.

Ladies Weekly Competition Stableford 12th October 2022: 1st Angela Gartlan (24) 39 pts, 2nd Gill Rouiller (12) 34 pts c/b, 3rd Louise Hanratty (6) 34 pts c/b.