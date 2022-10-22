Dundalk Adult Learning Service busier than ever

Chapel Street Dundalk was busier than usual this September as the new term began in the Adult Learning Service.

LMETB Adult Learning Service has been to the forefront of the response to the increased number of refugees from Ukraine.

Since March they have doubled the number of English classes for speakers of other languages to answer the demand.

Kinga Byrne, the Adult Literacy Organiser (ALO) said she was delighted to be able to welcome existing and new learners back to class after the summer break.

“2022 has been a challenging year for both learners and staff but the overwhelming feeling of learners and staff alike is that they are delighted to be able to attend the Centre”, she said.

“The learning environment we have created here is one of support and encouragement and our aim is to help our learners thrive.

“The range of courses that we offer in the service is growing all the time.

“We try to accommodate what learners are looking for with a range of English, computer Math’s and one to one support tuition.”

As many as 2,517 learners have benefited from the Adult Learning Service LMETB in Dundalk and Ardee to date in 2022, this figure is an indication of the huge demand for the service.

September and October is a time when many people decide to return to education and the Adult Learning Service welcomes enquiries from learners for information. Coming into the Centre is easy to do, and you can ring to make an appointment or just pop in. We will have a quick chat and match you to a course to meet your needs, a spokesperson said.

There are a range of classes including career preparation; Read, Write and Spell Well; Intensive Numeracy and Literacy, Beginner Computer Classes; Practical Maths.

One to one support is also available for those who do not feel ready to join a class.

They have a range of English for Speakers of Other Languages courses from complete beginners to more advanced groups.

They also have daytime and evening options, and their classes are all part-time and most importantly free of charge.

Many of our learners who have come back this term have progressed to higher level classes, and we are delighted to have been able to help them on this journey, a spokesperson said.

As the restrictions are removed and it is safe to do so we look forward to our awards presentation night in December where learners receive their certificates in recognition of all their hard work.

Most of our courses are QQI accredited, which is nationally recognized by employers, so your certificates will also improve your prospects if you are looking to return to work.

So, if you would like to call in to see us pop in to Adult Learning Service LMETB, Chapel Street, Dundalk ,call 0860598585, email alslouth@lmetb.ie or visit our facebook page @alslouth and we will help you on your learning journey, the spokesperson concluded.

All their courses are funded by the Irish Government and the European Union.