Search

22 Oct 2022

Simultaneous Halloween firework displays to take place in Omeath and Warrenpoint

Simultaneous Halloween firework displays to take place in Omeath and Warrenpoint

Cllr Antoin Watters, Sinead Ennis MLA(South Down), Cllr Mickey Ruane (Newry Mourne & Down)

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Trick-or-Treaters are in for a spectacular event as simultaneous firework displays take place in Omeath and Warrenpoint on Halloween night.

Sinn Féin Councillors Antóin Watters and Mickey Ruane (Newry, Mourne and Down) together with Omeath Tidy Towns have organised the inaugural Cross Border Fireworks display which will see simultaneous displays in Omeath and Warrenpoint on Halloween night at 7.30pm.

Cllr Watters said: “Cllr Ruane, Omeath Tidy Towns and I have been working on this over the past number of months and we are delighted to see it coming to fruition.

“As Co-Chair of the Louth Newry Mourne and Down Strategic Alliance I am really looking forward to this event.

Camile Thai restaurant has arrived in Louth

Camile Thai restaurant has arrived in Louth

“This is an exciting new event for our communities that will attract tourism, boost local business and strengthen the economy.

“The communities in Omeath and Warrenpoint have worked together for decades and this event will bring them even closer.

“This will be a fun and safe evening for all the family so everyone is welcome.

“This is the inaugural year and we hope to make it even bigger and better next year.

“It is exciting time for the region with the progress being made on the Narrow Water Bridge.

“We are hoping for a positive funding announcement in the near future which will bring that yet another step future.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in Omeath on Halloween Night as we celebrate the date with our neighbours in Warrenpoint.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media