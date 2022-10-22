NCBI reopens Ardee store after nearly two months closed

NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) says it is pleased to reopen its store in Ardee after nearly two months following a flood at the premises.

Now that it store is back up and running, NCBI says members of the local community in Ardee and beyond are welcome to drop in at any time to shop, donate or volunteer.

Stephanie Farrell, Regional Manager for NCBI Ardee commented: “NCBI has always felt so welcome in Ardee the support from members of our community was incredible before our forced closure back at the beginning of September.

"Now that we’re back open, we’re raring to reconnect with the community we have missed so much. We again remind customers of the benefits of shopping preloved to the environment while simultaneously raising funds to help people who are blind or vision impaired.”

Although the store has been closed for some time, NCBI say they are in back in a perfect position to help shoppers bag a bargain and root out some hidden gems. Donations will also be gratefully accepted at Ardee. As a reminder, supporters and customers can visit the Ardee store at Unit 1 Ashwalk Mews, Ardee, Co. Louth.