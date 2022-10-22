Louth County Council to seek funding for hybrid meetings when available
Louth County Council says it will apply for funding to install the necessary technology in the Council Chamber to provide for hybrid remote meetings, when it becomes available, councillors learned this month.
Cllr Marianne Butler submitted a question to the local authority on the matter ahead of the Louth County Council October meeting, seeking to find out if the local authority had applied for the meeting. Cllr Butler had raised the issue a previous council meetings, where she had suggested that it may be of benefit to councillors who were also mothers.
In its response, Head of Finance and Director of Support and Water Services, Bernie Woods, said that "We have made enquiries regarding the funding opportunity for hybrid meetings, mentioned by the Department earlier this year, but to date they have not formalised the amount available or how we can apply for same. As soon as it is available we will apply for the funding."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.