PHOTOS: Stunning home in Carlingford goes on market

Crossalaney in Carlingford is situated in the stunning Cooley Peninsula, with views of Slieve Foy and the Mourne Mountains. It is a four bed, three bathroom detached house with over a half an acre of landscaped gardens full of well stocked planting, a large set down area, detached double garage with home office and the 360 degree spectacular scenery.
On entering the property you will be impressed by the sheer space, uniqueness and abundance of creativity. There is a sense of calmness and positivity throughout, no matter what room you enter, the views and light are constantly changing as the day unfolds.
Guide price for this stunning home is €625,000. For all further details contact Blue Sky Property on 042-9329333.
