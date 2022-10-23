Brain Tumour Ireland calls on Louth people to wear favourite hat on Wear A Hat Day

Ireland’s only dedicated brain tumour charity, Brain Tumour Ireland (BTI) is calling on people in Louth to wear their favourite hat on #WearAHatDay on Friday 4 November 2022 and donate €4 to support the charity’s vital work for brain tumour patients and their families.

Over 400 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour in Ireland each year with many contacting Brain Tumour Ireland for support following a diagnosis. As well as online support groups for patients and families in Louth and across Ireland and practical information for patients, Brain Tumour Ireland raises awareness of brain tumour symptoms among the public and medical professionals and contributes funding to brain tumour research.

This year, Brain Tumour Ireland has partnered with Louth-based milliner Sinead Gormley, who will donate a bespoke hat as a prize for the ‘Best Selfie’ posted with the hashtag ‘#WearAHatDay’. The cause is close to Sinead’s heart as her own father died from a brain tumour 18 years ago when she was 26.

Fiona Keegan, National Coordinator of Brain Tumour Ireland said: “On Friday the 4th of November, we’re inviting people in Louth to don their favourite hat for our annual Wear A Hat Day fundraiser. Our brilliant milliner for the year, Sinead will be judging the best selfie, so don’t forget to post yours online using #WearAHatDay and to donate €4 to Brain Tumour Ireland by texting BTI to 50300.

“We are so thankful to everyone who makes the effort to support the work of Brain Tumour Ireland by making a donation on Wear A Hat Day. At the heart of our work is the support we provide for patients and families in Louth and throughout Ireland with over 200 people availing of our services since January 2021. We receive no State funding, so our #WearAHatDay campaign is essential in keeping our services running year-round.”

This month, the charity will mark 10 years since its foundation with the launch of new information resources for patients and their families on www.braintumourireland.com. Further new supports will be launched in early 2023 including an online support group for parents, an online bereavement support group and individual counselling support for adults.

In addition to Wear a Hat Day, BTI will hold a number of special events throughout the week of 29th October to 5th November. One of these events is Bedtime Story. This year Brain Tumour Ireland have arranged for the paediatric consultants and neurosurgeons who treat children with brain tumours to read a bedtime story.

The recordings will be available online for parents and children to hear their consultant and neurosurgeon reading some of their favourite bedtime stories including The Tiger who came for Tea and Never Bring a Zebracorn to School. Stories will be read by:

Dr Jane Pears, paediatric consultant oncologist at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin;

Mr John Caird, paediatric neurosurgeon at CHI Temple Street;

Ms Tafadzwa Mandiwanza, consultant neurosurgeon at CHI Temple Street; and

Dr Irwin Gill, Consultant Paediatrician at CHI Temple Street.

Donate €4 by texting BTI to 50300. A minimum of €3.25 will go to Brain Tumour Ireland as some operators apply VAT. 100% of each donation goes to Brain Tumour Ireland across most network operators.