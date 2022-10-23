Search

23 Oct 2022

Daire McConnon brace helps Ardee St Marys conquer Longford Champions

Daire McConnon Ardee St Marys

Daire McConnon grabbed two vital goals for St Mary's in their victory over Colmcille of Longford. (Picture: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty in Pairc Mhuire Ardee

23 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

AIB Leinster Senior Club Championship Round 1

Ardee St Marys 3-7 Colmcille (Longford) 1-7

They made hard work of it and looked at times like they might actually falter, but in the end Ardee St Marys did enough to grab a vital over Longford Champions Colmcille and keep their Leinster journey alive.

The over used cliché, goals win matches, is the simplest way of summing up this game. The Longford champions defended staunchly, making life tough for their hosts throughout. But three mistakes led to three goals for Daire McConnon (2) and Shane Matthews. That in the end proved decisive.

Inside Track: World Cup celebrations cause a song and a dance

Dundalk keep control of European destiny following goalfest at Casey's Field

 

It was the visitors who started the tie the brighter, bagging the opening two scores courtesy of Phillip McKeon and Jack Mackin.

This was despite Mary’s almost grabbing a goal within seconds of the throw in, Daire McConnon wriggling free of the packed defence before agonisingly hitting it wide from close range.

Colmcille were set up extremely defensively and were making life tough for the hosts throughout the opening half. Wherever they ran the ball, chances were there was a wall of men from Longford greeting them.

That doesn’t mean chances were slim for Ardee, who finished the half with six wides. Had they brought their shooting boots this contest could have been over by half time.

After notching three wides in a row, the home side finally got on the board with a nice point from Johnathan Commins on 14 minutes. However from the next play they were gifted a goal that put them into the lead for the first time.

Colmcille tried to play it out from the back, handpassing it close to goal. They would end up being dispossessed, which allowed McConnon in on goal. From close range he took no prisoners.

To their credit, Mickey Harte’s side didn’t buckle under the challenge and bounced back with a goal of their own on 26 minutes. Philip McKeon won a mark from their own kickout and duly launched it into the corner for Cathal McCabe.

After soloing along the endline he duly teed up Cathal Reilly who fisted home to dubious scenes from their large traveling support. With Ardee having grabbed another point to increase their lead, this was a vital three pointer.

Chances were few and far between for the Longford men from here, as Cathal Murray’s troops continued to push forward and create more attacks. Colmcille may have favoured conservative tactics, but again a mistake near their own goal proved costly.

Declan Reilly was the man turned over on this occasion, allowing McConnon to gain possession once again. He ended up passing it to an awaiting Ciaran Keenan whose effort was blocked, but only as far as McConnon who soccer style poked the ball home. At the break Ardee led by 2-4 to 1-2.

Home fans would have been hopeful that the men in Blue would push on from here. Ronan Carroll was introduced at half time due to an injury to Keenan and he was involved in the build up to their next score. A long-range ball into Liam Jackson resulting in a free that was nicely slotted over by Commins on 36 minutes.

However, the scoring dried up from here with Ardee going the next 23 minutes without a score.

This left the door open for Colmcille, who after upping their work rate began to see themselves on the ball way more then their opponents. The only problem being that they were desperate for another goal. They tended to launch the ball towards the square time and time again and to no avail.

Barry McKeon and Eoin Hawkins were the men they were trying to hit, hoping they could get their big frame onto any ball that dropped in near the square. Both came close on a few occasions, but in general they had to settle for points.

Four in a row via Fergal Sheridan, Hawkins and Jack Mackin (2) left the home crowd in for a nervy finish, as now just a point separated the sides with only five minutes of normal time remaining. Colmcille fans had travelled in big numbers and now every turnover was greeted by huge roars.

St Marys, on their home patch, were never going to go down easily. They showed tremendous fight with the tie in the melting pot, turning on their skills when it mattered most. Another goal on 59 minutes creating enough of a gap to see them over the line.

Carl Gillespie intercepted a misplaced Colmcille pass and would quickly get it into the hands of the evergreen attacker Ronan Carroll. His solo run cut the Longford defence open, allowing Shane Matthews to get free and bury the ball home.

Two turnovers from the next two Colmcille kickouts essentially sealed their faith, allowing Matthews and Carroll to grab the insurance scores that put some extra gloss on the final scoreline.

Next up are the Westmeath champions, the Downs, in the two weeks’ time in Mullingar. A game where victory leads to a day out in Croke Park for the Leinster Semi-Finals.

Plenty to work on, but Cathal Murray’s troops are building up momentum. Yet a two-week break will be welcome, given their tough schedule in recent weeks.

Joe Carroll: Championship draw overshadowed by the promise of millions

Joe Carroll: Darver Centre a monument to Louth GAA

Ardee St Marys: James McGillick; Paraic McKenny, Karl Faulkner, Conor Keenan; Evan Malone, Carl Gillespie (0-1), Kian Moran; RJ Callaghan, Robert Leavy; Johnathan Commins (0-3, 0-1 free) Shane Matthews (1-1), Liam Jackson; Conor Gillespie, Ciaran Keenan, Daire McConnon (2-1). Ronan Carroll (0-1) Keenan (HT), Cian Matthews for Karl Gillespie (51), Darren Clarke for Commins (53), Tom Jackson for Malone (57).

Colmcille: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Enda Macken, Gerard Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruari Harkin, Declan Reilly; Jack Macken (0-4 frees); Fergal Sheridan (0-1); Rory Hawkins, Vinny Hourican, Philip McKeon (0-1); Cathal Reilly (1-0), Barry Mckeon, Cathal McCabe. Eoin Hawkins (0-1) for P McKeon (36), Ciaran McKeon for B Hawkins (42), Darren Mulligan for Reilly (53).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media