24 Oct 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 24 October 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Eddie Warnock of The Ferns, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, after been wonderfully cared for in Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home on 23 October 2022. Eddie, beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Rust), dear father of Marion and loving grandfather of Sean, father in law of the late John Naughton. Deeply regretted by his daughter, grandson and special friend of the family Louise.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral home, Jocelyn Street from 5pm to 7pm on Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am via Blackrock walking through Main St, Blackrock to the Ferns then driving for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown. Burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Alice Carroll (née Halpenny) of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Louth

On 22 October 2022, peacefully in her 102nd year at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Predeceased by her late husband Owen, daughter Kitty and son-in-law Fintan. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Anne, Alice, Theresa, Betty and Dolores, sons James and Michael, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal from Finlay's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning leaving at 9:40am to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta arriving for 10am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimers Association of Ireland.

May he rest in peace

 


 


 

