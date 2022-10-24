Missing teenager located

Gabrielle Patterson
Gabrielle Patterson (17) missing from Kingscourt, County Cavan, since Friday, 21st October, 2022, has been located safe and well.
Gardaí would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.