New planning application for Carroll Village Shopping Centre in Dundalk
A new planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council for the redevelopment of the former Carroll Village Shopping Centre in Dundalk, after the local authority deemed the previous application by the applicant as invalid.
Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland DAC had applied to Louth County Council last month, for planning permission for the development, which would have seen, if granted, partial demolition of the existing shopping centre building and the construction of a new four storey Primary Care Centre. The proposed development would also have included a General Practitioners Surgery, Pharmacy Unit and HSE accommodation.
Louth County Council deemed the application invalid however, as it said, "the site notice was unclear as to the type of permission being sought. i.e Full Permission / Retention Permission / Outline Permission or Permission Consequent to grant of Outline Permission."
Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland DAC submitted a new application on 19 October seeking planning permission for the new development. A decision is now due by December 13, with submissions due by November 22.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.