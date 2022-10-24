Louth councillor welcomes safety recommendations for Dundalk-Carrick road

Louth Cllr John Sheridan has welcomed safety recommendations for the R178 Dundalk-Carrickmacross road, that could see safety improvements on the busy regional road.

In recent months the “Cavan to Dundalk strategic route improvement scheme” has been reviewing the safety of the R178 road including areas of risk of collision. The report on “Risk based safety improvement measures” has identified four junctions in Louth as priorities for upgrading.

Commenting on the recommendations, Cllr Sheridan told the Dundalk Democrat: “Everyone who knows the Dundalk to Carrickmacross road will know its endless series of bends. Consultants have completed a review of the whole route from Dundalk to Cavan and identified four junctions in Louth that should be prioritised for upgrade."

“The four junctions in Louth are Essexford, Ballykelly, Castlering Bridge and Mullaboy, locally known as the Stone Trough junction. I understand from the Council that the road between Castlering Bridge and the Stone Trough junction are to be considered for a feasility study."

Cllr Sheridan added, "While it may be a long time yet before we see work on the junctions I welcome them being identified. I hope long term that all four junctions can be upgraded and will campaign for that. It will help with safety for local travellers. I also hope that the improvements can include active travel measures like footpaths and cycle tracks."