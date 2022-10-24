Dundalk musicians featured in TG4 series

As the folk and traditional music revival explodes in Ireland’s cities and towns, Ceolaireacht - an exciting new series - takes a deep dive into the grass roots of the regional style.

Presenter and musician Doireann Ní Ghlacáin heads off with her fiddle on her back, to find out what is happening at the heart of the traditional Irish music scene in four different areas around Ireland. We’ve been told for years that traditional music lives in west Clare, Sliabh Luachra and Donegal but is that still the case?

Doireann delves into the music scene in less recognized areas, musically speaking, to see who is playing, what they are playing and where the craic is at. She heads to Dundalk, west Limerick and north Clare, but first she checks out what’s on her own doorstep, in Dublin’s North inner city.

In the second episode on 30 October Doireann is in Dundalk where she meets local musicians Zoe Conway and John McIntyre, The Mary Wallopers, Gerry O'Connor and Nuala Kennedy, Finnian O'Connor, Tadhg and Sarán Mulligan. She learns about the rich cultural and musical heritage of the area.

Traditional music has come a long way from the “comely young maidens” dancing at the crossroads or a session in the corner of a country pub. Now traditional musicians are selling out tours all over the States, the UK and at home in Ireland. Before trad music hit the mainstream, we had distinct accents in our music. Doireann endeavours to find out if regional styles exist in areas less associated with trad.

A new 4-part x 52 min series by ANIAR for TG4