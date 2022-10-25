Louth travellers to see Expressway fare increase along with discounts for online ticket buyers

Expressway, Ireland’s largest coach network, has announced changes to its fares from 21 October, in response to the impact of rising costs on the business. This is the first fare review since 2018.

Operated by Bus Éireann as a commercial service, Expressway receives no state subvention.

The changes mean that passengers travelling to/from Louth will see the following fare changes:

Route 100X Dundalk to Dublin City: The adult single fare will increase by 50c to €11.50 while the adult return fare will increase by €2 to €18.

Route 100X Drogheda to Dublin City: The adult single fare will increase by 50c to €10 while the adult return fare will increase by €2 to €17.

Day return tickets will end on all routes. The coach network says that day returns account for less than seven per cent of Expressway tickets nationwide. Customers booking online will benefit from a new 5% discount.

Young people registered with a Young Adult or Student Leap Card will only pay 50% of the standard fare, while free travel pass holders continue to travel free of charge. Full details of the new fares are available at expressway.ie.

There will be no change to Bus Éireann’s Public Service Obligation (PSO) routes or fares, which are currently operated at a 20% average fare discount as part of the Government’s cost of living support package. This discount will be retained throughout 2023, as announced by Government and the NTA in last month’s Budget.