25 Oct 2022

Night-Time Economy pilot initiative announced for Drogheda

Drogheda one of nine towns and cities to receive support

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, today announced a pilot initiative to support the development of a vibrant and diverse Night-Time Economy across the country. Support will be provided to nine pilot cities and towns to enhance their night-time culture including Drogheda, Dublin City, Cork City, Limerick City, Galway City, Kilkenny, Sligo, Buncrana and Longford Town.

Minister Martin said: “These new pilot towns and cities will now recruit new Night-Time Economy Advisors who will help drive and support a more sustainable night-time economy in their specific areas. They will work with businesses, communities, venues, residents and artists to create a more vibrant night-life for all and bring vitality back to our city and town centres in a safe and sustainable way.

"I would like to thank the CCMA for their role in leading this process and I look forward to getting the Advisors in place and getting started."

AnnMarie Farrelly, Chair of the CCMA Business, Enterprise, Innovation, Urban/Town Economic Renewal Committee said:
"The role of the Night-Time Economy Advisors in the nine pilot towns and cities will be central to the establishment of a thriving night-life for our communities.

"They are key to delivering co-ordination at local level to help support, drive and sustain a more vibrant and diverse night-time economy. The learnings from the nine pilots will then inform the approach to be taken in rolling out plans for the night-time economy across our cities and towns more generally.” 

