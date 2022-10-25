Search

26 Oct 2022

Louth County Council announces completion of Dundalk World War I Memorial

PEACE IV Shared Spaces Project

Louth County Council announces completion of Dundalk World War I Memorial

The WW1 memorial at The Crescent in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Louth County Council have today announced that the World War I Memorial at The Crescent, Dundalk has been completed and unveiled to the public. It was funded under the Shared Spaces theme of the PEACE IV Programme as a permanent commemoration of those from Dundalk, Co Louth who lost their lives in WWI.  

The poem A Soldier’s Grave by poet Francis Ledwidge will feature as the central text on the Memorial. Born in Slane, Co Meath in 1887, Ledwidge enlisted and served in France and Flanders during World War One.  He was killed in action at Ypres in 1917.

The project has been supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special European Programmes Body (SEUPB) and supported locally by Louth County Council and Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). Match-funding has been provided by The Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

