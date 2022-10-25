Louth councillor queries closure of four holiday letting properties in Carlingford

Cllr Marianne Butler made an enquiry at the October Council meeting regarding the closure of four holiday letting properties in Carlingford.

Cllr Butler highlighted details in the Monthly Management Report that revealed that the Fire Prevention Section carried out night time inspections of holiday letting accommodation in Carlingford and that due to fire safety concerns, a Closure Notice was served in respect of four properties, which cannot reopen until all fire safety works are complete.

Cllr Butler asked what issue that caused the closures, and also if there was any correspondence between the Fire Prevention Section and Planning Enforcement that are responsible for short term lettings, as well as if the properties are fully in compliance with the short term letting regulations.

In response, Director of Strategic Economic Development, Mr Thomas McEvoy said he would find out the specific details in relation to the four properties for Cllr Butler. He added that he has oversight on both areas and that he connects both. When he sees a concern from either side, he ensures both teams talk to each other on the matter.

Cllr Butler replied to say well done to the Fire Prevention Section for taking the action. as “when this goes wrong it goes badly wrong.”