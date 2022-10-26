Search

26 Oct 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 26 October 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of David Hewston of Castle Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and Robert and his beloved Frances. Deeply regretted by his stepdaughter Karin, her husband Andy, extended family and friends.

At David’s request, there will be no ceremony to mark his passing.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim Duffy of Burren, Dunleer, and late of Marian Park, Drogheda

In his 66th year, peacefully at Saint Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his family. Jim, beloved husband of Catherine (née O’Hare) and loving father of Aoife. Predeceased by his mother Mamie, father Paul and his goddaughter Niamh. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, brothers Frank, Paul, Declan and Ronan, sisters Geraldine and Barbara, brother-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law Margaret, Geraldine, Rosarie, Margo and Majella, aunt Lena, uncle Sheamus, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, which can be viewed live at https://www.dunleerparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Heart and Lung Unit, Mater Hospital, Dublin, or to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private please.

May he rest in peace

 

