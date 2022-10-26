Search

26 Oct 2022

Mattress amnesty sought for mid-Louth area

Louth County Council October meeting

Mattress amnesty sought for mid-Louth area

Mattress amnesty sought for mid-Louth area

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Cllr Pearse McGeough brought up the mattress and couch disposal day that took place at the end of August in Dundalk and Drogheda, at the October Council meeting, and asked if it was possible to have something similar in the Ardee area.

Cllr McGeough said he was “a little bit taken aback” by the volume of items disposed of on the day, citing 1890 mattresses and 1795 couches, collected at the Dundalk and Drogheda recycle centres. He said it was great to see it happening but added that other parts of the county could benefit from it.

In response, Director of Services, Joe McGuinness said they would see if something could be done for mid-Louth on this, but added that they could not commit that it could be done.

