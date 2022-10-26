Search

26 Oct 2022

Motorist caught driving at 183kph during Storm Barra, Dundalk court heard

Reporter:

Court Reporter

26 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

A County Down man who was caught driving at 183kph on the M1 in poor weather conditions during Storm Barra had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last so he can complete a driving course.

Luke Lennon of Point Road, Downpatrick had three passengers in the vehicle, when he was detected at a speed check at Drumleck at 6.45pm on December 7th and the court heard he had slowed down due to the traffic in front but accelerated again before being pulled over at Junction 18.

After hearing the apprentice electrician had no previous convictions, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said

“This is a very serious matter. You're very young and starting out and you want a positive future" but she said speeding like that was unacceptable.

The judge put back the case to December 14th to allow him to complete a driving course and said if he does, she'll reduce the dangerous driving charge.

He was also charged with driving without insurance or a driving licence.

