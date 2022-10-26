Search

26 Oct 2022

Appeal lodged against planning granted for 30 homes in Louth Village

Donard McCabe

26 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

The decision to grant planning permission for 30 new homes in Louth Village has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Hollywood Developments was granted planning permission at the end of September for the development at Richard Taaffes Holding, Father Finn Park/Green Road, Louth Village, Dundalk, Co Louth, which would have seen the demolition of an existing derelict cottage on the site and the construction of 30 new homes.

The developer had applied in May for planning permission for  the construction of 28 new dwellings on a site of c.1.2785 hectares. Further information on the proposed development was requested by Louth County Council in June. This information was received on 12 September, which included revised site arrangement plans proposing the construction of 30 dwellings on the site as opposed to 28, with revised road/footpath arrangements and public/private open space provisions.

The planned 30 new homes would have comprised three semi-detached, three bed, two storey dwellings; three semi-detached, three bed, two storey dwellings; two detached, four bed, single storey dwellings; ten semi-detached, three bed, two storey dwellings; four terraced, three bed, two storey dwellings; six terraced, three bed, two storey dwellings; and two semi-detached, four bed, two storey dwellings.

Following the decision by Louth County Council on 30 September to grant planning permission for the development, a Third Party Appeal against the decision was lodged on 19 October by Mr Michael Lindon. Among the reasons for appealing the decision was that the development would see the removal of hedgerow along Mr Lindon's garden and the development of nine two storey buildings immediately adjacent to his home and land.

The case is due to be decided by An Bord Pleanála by 2 March 2023.

