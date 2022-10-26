Planning application for 65 homes on Dublin Road outside Dundalk deemed invalid

Louth County Council has deemed as invalid, a planning application that sought to build 65 new homes at Chapel Road in Haggardstown, on a site opposite the Fairways Hotel outside Dundalk.

Wonderglade Unlimited Company applied to Louth County Council in September for planning permission for the development at a site on the Dublin Road (R132) and Chapel Road, Haggardstown, to the west of the R132 (opposite the Fairways Hotel) and the to the east of Chapel Road (to the rear of six existing houses which front onto Chapel Road).

The planned development consists of 65 dwellings, 29 of which are two-bed, 25 three-bed and 11 are four-bed. Of the planned units, 38 of them are dwellings comprising two, two-bed dwellings; 25 three-bed dwellings and 11 four-bed dwellings. There are also 27 two-bed apartments in five three-storey buildings with balconies.

The local planning authority indicated that the planning application was deemed invalid, following an inspection of the site notice, "it was observed that whilst site notices were in place along Chapel Road, there was no site notice in place along the Dublin Road as illustrated on the submitted plans and particulars.

"As such, the application is invalid as it does not meet with the requirements of sub-article (1)(c) or (3) of Article 19 of the Planning & Development Regulations 2001 (as amended) as a site notice is considered necessary along the site boundary at the Dublin Road, being a public road."

A decision had been due on the application by 26 October but was deemed invalid by Louth County Council on 18 October.