Search

26 Oct 2022

Unique chair by emerging Louth designer featured in National Museum exhibition

Chair features in National Museum of Ireland exhibition

Unique chair by emerging Louth designer featured in National Museum exhibition

Unique chair by emerging Louth designer featured in National Museum exhibition (Images by Aoife Herriot)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

A unique chair crafted by emerging furniture designer Ann Marie Woods from Dunleer, has just finished a very successful stint on display at the National Museum of Ireland (NMI), as part of the exhibition Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited. 

Ann Marie is currently studying on the B.Sc. in Furniture Design and Manufacture programme at ATU Connemara, Letterfrack, Co Galway (formerly GMIT - Letterfrack). She designed and crafted a three-legged chair that was chosen for display by a panel of adjudicators from the National Museum of Ireland, ATU Connemara and the Office of Public Works. It went on display at the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life, Turlough Park, Castlebar, Co Mayo, from October.

The work is a result of a partnership initiative by the National Museum of Ireland and ATU Connemara, which challenged furniture design students to respond to examples of chairs in the national collections and design a piece of furniture for the modern home. The students were inspired by a particular Irish chair type known as the Tuam or Sligo chair.

Ann Marie was at the National Museum of Ireland recently for a special event to celebrate the significant contribution of ATU Connemara to the exhibition, which was originally launched during difficult circumstances when strict COVID-19 public health restrictions were in place. Her unique take on the Tuam/Sligo chair was inspired by the Mary McAleese bridge in Drogheda. Called 'The Emblematic Chair', it is light and elegant with minimalist architectural lines and a curved seat for comfort.

Speaking at the event at the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life, Paul Leamy, Head of Centre for ATU Connemara, National Centre for Excellence in Furniture Design and Technology, said: “We were delighted to work with the National Museum of Ireland on this exciting project.

"Our students were challenged to respond to a stimulating design brief. The final chair designs are impressive contemporary interpretations of the original Tuam/Sligo chairs, but yet are thoughtful in paying respect to the masters of the past.” 

Clodagh Doyle, Keeper of the Irish Folklife Collection at the NMI - Country Life, said: “It is inspiring to see how these emerging designers applied such creativity, skill and commitment to their individual works. I think that speaks immediately to the visitor when considering each piece of furniture.

"It is especially engaging to see how the modern interpretations are so striking and vibrant yet still manage to evoke a sense of an enduring design passed down through the generations by dedicated craftspeople.” 

Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited is on display at the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life, Turlough Park, Castlebar, until March 2023. Admission is free. Visit www.museum.ie for further information. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media