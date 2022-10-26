Unique chair by emerging Louth designer featured in National Museum exhibition

A unique chair crafted by emerging furniture designer Ann Marie Woods from Dunleer, has just finished a very successful stint on display at the National Museum of Ireland (NMI), as part of the exhibition Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited.

Ann Marie is currently studying on the B.Sc. in Furniture Design and Manufacture programme at ATU Connemara, Letterfrack, Co Galway (formerly GMIT - Letterfrack). She designed and crafted a three-legged chair that was chosen for display by a panel of adjudicators from the National Museum of Ireland, ATU Connemara and the Office of Public Works. It went on display at the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life, Turlough Park, Castlebar, Co Mayo, from October.

The work is a result of a partnership initiative by the National Museum of Ireland and ATU Connemara, which challenged furniture design students to respond to examples of chairs in the national collections and design a piece of furniture for the modern home. The students were inspired by a particular Irish chair type known as the Tuam or Sligo chair.

Ann Marie was at the National Museum of Ireland recently for a special event to celebrate the significant contribution of ATU Connemara to the exhibition, which was originally launched during difficult circumstances when strict COVID-19 public health restrictions were in place. Her unique take on the Tuam/Sligo chair was inspired by the Mary McAleese bridge in Drogheda. Called 'The Emblematic Chair', it is light and elegant with minimalist architectural lines and a curved seat for comfort.

Speaking at the event at the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life, Paul Leamy, Head of Centre for ATU Connemara, National Centre for Excellence in Furniture Design and Technology, said: “We were delighted to work with the National Museum of Ireland on this exciting project.

"Our students were challenged to respond to a stimulating design brief. The final chair designs are impressive contemporary interpretations of the original Tuam/Sligo chairs, but yet are thoughtful in paying respect to the masters of the past.”

Clodagh Doyle, Keeper of the Irish Folklife Collection at the NMI - Country Life, said: “It is inspiring to see how these emerging designers applied such creativity, skill and commitment to their individual works. I think that speaks immediately to the visitor when considering each piece of furniture.

"It is especially engaging to see how the modern interpretations are so striking and vibrant yet still manage to evoke a sense of an enduring design passed down through the generations by dedicated craftspeople.”

Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited is on display at the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life, Turlough Park, Castlebar, until March 2023. Admission is free. Visit www.museum.ie for further information.