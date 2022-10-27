Louth County Council awarded funding for Drogheda Night Time Economy Advisor
Louth County Council said it is happy to receive confirmation that Drogheda has been selected as one of nine towns and cities in Ireland to be awarded funding for a ‘Night-Time Economy Advisor’.
Following a competitive process involving over 40 towns and cities in Ireland, Louth County Council’s application to recruit a new Night-Time Economy Adviser was chosen. Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD announced the successful locations this week. The announcement was made in conjunction with the planned overhaul of Irish licensing laws.
The Council’s application, submitted earlier this year, highlighted the many benefits for Drogheda’s local economy, with the engagement of Drogheda BIDS (Love Drogheda), local businesses and community groups. The aim of the pilot scheme is to help drive and support a more sustainable evening and night-time economy in Drogheda. It will bring about greater engagement, cohesiveness and coordination of activities after 5pm across a broad spectrum of cultural, arts, heritage, essential services, accessibility and hospitality businesses.
Thomas McEvoy, Director of Services, Louth County Council said: “We are delighted to have been chosen for this pilot scheme. The process to appoint a new Night-Time Economy Advisor will now commence, and their key role will be to work towards a plan for the betterment of Drogheda”.
