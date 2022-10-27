Search

27 Oct 2022

The Ireland Funds invites Louth organisations to apply for Heart of the Community Fund 2022

Provides funding in response to the needs of not-for-profit organisations

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has opened applications for its Heart of the Community Fund 2022, which will provide funding in response to the needs of not-for-profit organisations across the island Ireland. The fund of at least €500,000 is open for applications from until 2 November. €10,000 in funding was awarded to Louth-based non-profit organisations by the fund in 2021 

The initial Heart of the Community Fund which was launched in 2021, has provided support to Louth-based organisations including Abaile Autism Support CLG T/A Autism Support Louth & Meath and Drogheda ABACAS Special School for Children. Funding from The Ireland Funds has supported Abaile Autism Support in hosting the "Beat of your own Drum" programme, which provides an opportunity for youth club groups to engage in a safe, fun, interactive, sensory, joint, musical activity. 

The Heart of the Community Fund 2022 will continue to respond to the sector by encouraging organisations to present their unique needs, be that operational or programmatic support. The Ireland Funds will also place a particular focus on supporting applications that focus on an organisation investing in its own sustainability.  Awards will be offered in three tiers - €5,000, €10,000 and €20,000. 

The Ireland Funds is strategically positioned within the non-profit sector and is able to swiftly identify and prioritise vital areas for the fund including food distribution; disability support; domestic and child abuse; elderly services; access to education; mental health and community support. 

Siobhán Gallagher, Executive Director of The Ireland Funds, said: “The Ireland Funds is proud to have supported Ireland’s non-profit sector, North and South, with funds of €414,000 through the Heart of the Community Fund to date. The generosity of The Ireland Funds donors highlights the network of people around the world that continue to support these extraordinary organisations across the island of Ireland, offering vital supports to those who need it most.” 

For more information on The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund 2022, please visit - https://www.irelandfunds.org/ grants/

