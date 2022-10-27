Search

27 Oct 2022

€4.9m funding announced for Louth under 2023-2027 LEADER Programme

Funding to support rural communities and enterprises

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Louth has been allocated €4.9 million in funding under the 2023-2027 LEADER Programme, announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD. 

A total of €180 million has been made available to support rural communities and enterprises nationwide under the programme, to support locally-led rural development and enterprise projects over the next five years. 

The selection process will be conducted over two stages; the first stage is an ‘Expression of Interest’ by eligible groups followed by a more detailed stage which will see them develop their LEADER strategies.

The Minister announced that interested parties will have until Friday 16th December 2022 to submit their Expression of Interest (Stage 1). All groups that are successful in Stage 1 will be provided with funding to assist with the costs associated with developing a Local Development Strategy in Stage 2 of the process.

The Minister also confirmed that the funding will be allocated to the Local Action Groups who are appointed to deliver the new programme. Interested parties can now apply by visiting the Department’s website and downloading an application form here. Completed Expressions of Interest forms must be submitted by email only to leader2327@drcd.gov.ie no later than 5.30pm on Friday 16th December 2022.

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said: “The LEADER Programme has been integral to delivering locally-led projects that have brought major benefits to communities across Rural Ireland. LEADER operates on a ground-up approach and is all about empowering local communities to deliver projects that will revitalise our towns and villages.

"Today, I’m pleased to set out the process for selecting groups to deliver the new LEADER programme. The process will be open, transparent and competitive and I am encouraging groups in the private and public sector to work together to achieve the best possible results.”

Acknowledged the work of the Local Action Groups that have successfully delivered the current LEADER programme, the Minister stated: “It is now important that the key public and private stakeholders in communities across Ireland come together in partnership to deliver a LEADER programme that will build on the fantastic success of the programme over the last 30 years. By working together, we will ensure that LEADER continues to play a central role in supporting rural communities into the future.”

News of the funding was welcomed by Louth based Senator Erin McGreehan. Encouraging groups from across Louth to apply, Senator McGreehan said, "I'm delighted to see this significant allocation of leader funding which will support local development and enterprise projects across the county over the next five years.

"Rural development and supporting rural enterprises is a core belief and value for myself and Fianna Fáil. Funding streams like LEADER are imperative to supporting rural communities and enterprises across Louth and I would encourage all interested groups to apply. LEADER funding has been a very successful project for the county, and I look forward to working with local groups in their applications for this funding."

News

