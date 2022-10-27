Search

27 Oct 2022

Ardee Golf Notes: Patrick Leonard finishes at the top of high class field

Ardee Golf Club

Ardee Golf Club

27 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Saturday 22nd October 18-hole Stableford: HAMPER

Sponsored by Ardee Golf Club

1st      Shay Leonard  41 pts

2nd     Gary Brodigan 40pts

3rd     Mark Kennedy  39pts

Gross  Tom Cooney    32pts

Sunday 23rd October 18 hole HAMPER

Sponsored by Ardee Golf Club

1st     Patrick Hughes  39pts

2nd    Liam Mahoney   39pts

3rd     Robert Flynn     39pts

Gross  Paul Wisniewski 33pts

Congratulations to all the winners from Ardee Golf Club

Greenkeeper Vacancy

Ardee Golf Club has a vacancy for a full-time Greenkeeper. The course is situated on the edge of Ardee town in County Louth and has a large membership, which is particularly active.

The role is full time after six months of a probationary period. The salary is negotiable depending on experience. Please please email your cv to office@ardeegolfclub.com.

